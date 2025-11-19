Squid Game US series from Fight Club director David Fincher looks to still be happening at Netflix, with potential plot and filming details unveiled

After months of silence, it looks like David Fincher's US Squid Game series is still going ahead at Netflix, and cameras are set to start rolling very soon.

The upcoming series has been listed on the Film and Television Industry Alliance website, titled Squid Game: America. According to the site, the show is set to start filming on February 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Original Squid Game producer Kim Ji-yeon and director Hwang Dong-hyuk are listed as producers on Squid Game: America, alongside David Fincher, Zeus Zamani, and Rhett Giles. Dennis Kelly is down to pen the script. Cate Blanchett is the only cast member listed at this time.

The listing also features a new project description, which reads, "A US version of the Korean hit series, the spinoff is set in the same world but we get to see how the games are handled in America." This is not a huge surprise, as we knew the series would be set in the same world as the original series, but in America. But it's interesting that the games will still be played after what happened at the end of Squid Game season 3.

The original Squid Game series ended with main character Gi-hun sacrificing himself so that Player 222's baby could win. Afterwards, Front Man escapes with the baby before blowing up the island where the games are held. However, the finale then skips forward several months. Front Man is driving through LA when he spots a recruiter played by Blanchett in an alleyway, playing ddakji with another person. The recruiter and Front Man share a look, and the series comes to a close there.

The divisive ending left viewers feeling confused. However, there is no doubt that it set up the spin-off. But it is not clear whether the American version will fully mimic the original series. Are we going to watch another round of games play out until one person dismantles the twisted system? With Squid Game being the most popular TV show ever on Netflix, it is clear why the streamer would want to build on the franchise. We just hope the spin-off switches things up a bit.

As for Fincher, the Gone Girl and Fight Club director was linked to the project in 2024, with the filmmaker rumored to direct the series. No other cast members have been announced at this time. Although with Front Man in LA at the end of Squid Game season 3, we wonder if Lee Byung-hun will appear in the new show.

Squid Game seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now.