Squid Game US series from Fight Club director David Fincher looks to still be happening at Netflix, with potential plot and filming details unveiled

News
By published

It looks like Squid Game: America will follow on from the original show

Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

After months of silence, it looks like David Fincher's US Squid Game series is still going ahead at Netflix, and cameras are set to start rolling very soon.

The upcoming series has been listed on the Film and Television Industry Alliance website, titled Squid Game: America. According to the site, the show is set to start filming on February 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.