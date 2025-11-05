Kim Kardashian's new show is being dubbed one of the worst dramas ever as it debuts to 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

All's Fair is receiving zero stars in some outlets

Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in All&#039;s Fair.
(Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

The verdict is in on Kim Kardashian's fascinatingly terrible new legal drama All's Fair – and critics are not kind, to put it mildly.

As of writing, All's Fair sits at the rare low score of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. No, that's not a typo. The zeroes keep piling up elsewhere, too. It received zero stars in The Guardian and The Times, with the latter calling it possibly "the worst TV drama ever."

