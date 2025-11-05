Kim Kardashian's new show is being dubbed one of the worst dramas ever as it debuts to 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

The verdict is in on Kim Kardashian's fascinatingly terrible new legal drama All's Fair – and critics are not kind, to put it mildly.

As of writing, All's Fair sits at the rare low score of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. No, that's not a typo. The zeroes keep piling up elsewhere, too. It received zero stars in The Guardian and The Times, with the latter calling it possibly "the worst TV drama ever."

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan scathingly wrote of the Ryan Murphy production, "I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad. I assumed that there was some sort of baseline, some inescapable bedrock knowledge of how to do it that now prevents any entry into the art form from falling below a certain standard. But I was wrong." Ouch.

On Kim Kardashian's performance, Ed Power said in The Telegraph, "Even more striking than her lack of thespian chops… is her complete absence of screen presence. She has no aura, no unfiltered charisma. Forget an X factor, Kardashian has a Zzzzzz… quality that threatens to lull the unprepared viewer into a stupor whenever she opens her mouth."

In another savage kicking, USA Today declared All's Fair is "an embarrassingly terrible show with scripts worse than what Chat GPT was spitting out two years ago and acting worse than your local Christmas pageant."

All's Fair follows an absorbing premise, at least on paper. Kim Kardashian's Allura Grant heads up a team of divorce lawyers who set up an all-female law firm. If you were expecting juicy intrigue, Suits-style twists, and formidable fashionistas roaming the halls from a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close, however, you may be left sorely disappointed.

If you're eager to see what the fuss – or lack thereof – is about, the first three episodes of All's Fair are now streaming on Disney Plus/Hulu.

Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy is working on the 13th season of American Horror Story, with Ariana Grande slated to join a cast that already features series regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates.

For more, check out our guide to new TV shows coming your way very soon.