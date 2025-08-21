HBO's hit medical drama The Pitt season 2 gets a tense and traumatic first teaser

Hospital drama The Pitt made a splash on HBO Max with its first season. As it turns out, fans won't have to wait too much longer for the second season, as the streamer has now released a teaser for The Pitt season 2. And as one might expect, it's incredibly tense, bloody, and traumatic.

Check it out:

The Pitt Season 2 | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Viewers of The Pitt season 1 will recognize actor Patrick Ball's embattled Dr. Frank Langdon, who was revealed as struggling with substance abuse allegations, though he seems to now be a paramedic rather than an ER doctor.

While the first season dealt with the gruesome aftermath of a violent mass shooting at a music festival, the second season, which also follows a full 15 hour hospital shift with each episode representing an hour of real time, will take place over a fourth of July weekend, 10 months after the events of the first season.

The Pitt became a breakout hit with both critics and fans thanks to its tense interpersonal drama and its frank treatment of themes of PTSD, adolescent violence, the mistreatment of disabled patients and non-white patients, and other real world issues faced by hardworking ER doctors.

ER alum Noah Wyle headlines The Pitt as Dr. Michael 'Robbie' Robinavitch, the longsuffering leader of the emergency room at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center hospital.