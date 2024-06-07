Will Smith reveals his two picks for the best movies he’s ever made

Will Smith has revealed his picks for the best movie he’s made in his career.

"I think the individual best movie that I’ve ever made is The Pursuit of Happyness. I think that’s the one where it wasn’t just me," Smith said on Hot Ones when asked to choose the four performances that defined his career by host Sean Evans. "Right behind that is the first Men in Black – direction, cinematography, and music."

Smith also pointed to two fan-favorite movies, Bad Boys and the live-action Aladdin (in which he played the Genie) as "among the most fun" he’s ever had making a movie.

“But in terms of all-around best movies, best performances, if I had to put four of them in a time capsule [then] it would be: Pursuit of Happyness, the first Men in Black, I Am Legend, and probably King Richard.”

2006’s The Pursuit of Happyness saw Smith show off his more dramatic chops as Chris Gardner, a salesman who ends up homeless.

Men in Black featured the actor as Agent J as he and Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) investigated a series of extraterrestrial-based crimes on Earth. It even saw Smith contribute to the soundtrack, with his song – also called Men in Black – earning him a #1 single in multiple countries.

Next up for Smith is a return to Bad Boys for the fourth movie in the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is now out in cinemas.

