Steven Spielberg's next movie will be released in 2026 – and he's re-teaming with Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds screenwriter

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg's next movie is officially in the works – but we'll have to wait a while to see it, as the film currently has a summer 2026 release date.

According to Variety , the upcoming movie is a "new original event film" from Universal Pictures, but any plot details are still being kept tightly under wraps. The director is re-teaming with Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull screenwriter David Koepp for the project, who's writing the script from a story by Spielberg.

Spielberg's last movie was 2022's The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical film based on the director's own childhood and adolescence growing up and discovering filmmaking in Arizona, which starred Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, and Seth Rogen. The movie was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, and won the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director. His other recent releases include his 2021 remake of West Side Story, 2018 actioner Ready Player One, and 2017 political thriller The Post.

Previous reports suggested that Spielberg's next movie could be a UFO film , making it his first of the sort since 1977's Close Encounters of the Third Kind, but this news has neither been confirmed nor denied by Universal.

Spielberg's new untitled movie will arrive on the big screen on May 15, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of this year's most exciting upcoming movies and our list of the biggest movie release dates at a glance.