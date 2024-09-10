Marvel star Sebastian Stan becomes Donald Trump in first trailer for new drama from The Last of Us director

THE APPRENTICE - International Trailer - Starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong & Maria Bakalova - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for The Apprentice is here, and it gives our best look yet at Marvel's Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump.

Released a few hours before the US Presidential Debate tonight, this is the first trailer for the upcoming biopic which has been doing the festival rounds. Directed by The Last of Us and Holy Spider director Ali Abbasi, the film is set in the early years of Trump's business career.

At its heart is a deconstruction of the relationship between Trump and Roy Cohn, played by Succession's Jeremy Strong. Cohn is a New York City prosecutor, who becomes an influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer for the business magnate. Maria Bakalova also stars as Trump's wife Ivana Trump in the drama.

The first trailer gives a hint at the tone of the new movie, which sees Trump taken under Cohn's wing to make a name for himself. "Admit nothing, deny everything," Cohn tells Trump as he outlines his rules for success in the first major look at the film.

Early reviews of the movie have been largely positive, sitting at 76% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has also been raising money on Kickstarter to try and expand the reach of the film. The campaign is going well, with Abbasi sharing on Twitter: "Wow we crushed our kickstarter target in one day! Apparently people DO want to see #TheApprentice in cinemas."

The Apprentice is scheduled for a October 11 release in the US. For more upcoming movies, here is our guide to 2024 movie release dates.