Margot Robbie's Cathy and Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff drive each other mad in moody new trailer for Saltburn director's Wuthering Heights

The trailer for Saltburn director Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë's beloved gothic romance novel Wuthering Heights has arrived with all the visual flair and tragic romance one would expect.

Check it out:

"Wuthering Heights" | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Wuthering Heights stars Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff and Margot Robbie's Cathy, a pair of starcrossed lovers who are driven to the brink by their forbidden romance. Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell round out the main cast.

Here's how Warner Bros. describes the film:

"A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness."

Wuthering Heights has been adapted to the screen numerous times in both film and television, starting as far back as 1920. Further adaptations were released in 1939, 1953, 1962, 1964, 1970, 1978, 1982, 1985, 1992, 2009, and 2011. The novel also inspired several adaptations that changed the setting and circumstances of the story while maintaining the core elements of the plot.

Along with the multiple other film adaptations, Wuthering Heights also lives on in the public consciousness thanks to auteur songwriter Kate Bush's immortal song which takes its name and themes from the novel. Wuthering Heights was Bush's first single, released in 1977. The singer was directly inspired to write the song after watching the 1967 adaptation of the novel.

Director Emerald Fennel is best known for her recent cult hit Saltburn, another story of intrigue, desire, and madness set among a modern family of aristocrats whose bonds are challenged by a manipulative stranger. With that pedigree, it's easy to see why Fennell next turned her attention to Wuthering Heights, which seems like an appropriate companion piece to her previous film.

Wuthering Heights hits theaters on February 14, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.