Leonardo DiCaprio says there is only one movie of his that he will rewatch, and reveals his biggest career regret

There’s no doubt, Leonardo DiCaprio has one of the most impressive filmographies in Hollywood. However, despite starring in masterpieces such as Titanic, The Revenant, and Inception, the star says there is only one movie of his he will rewatch.

"I rarely watch any of my films, but if I’m being honest, there’s one that I have watched more than others. It’s The Aviator," said DiCaprio to One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson in an interview with Esquire. "That’s simply because it was such a special moment to me."

DiCaprio had already worked with Scorcecse previously on Gangs of New York, but The Aviator was a completely different experience for the star. "I was thirty. It was the first time as an actor I got to feel implicitly part of the production, rather than just an actor hired to play a role," added DiCaprio. "I felt responsible in a whole new way. I’ve always felt proud and connected to that film as such a key part of my growing up in this industry and taking on a role of a real collaborator for the first time."

Starring DiCaprio as historical figure Howard Hughes, the biographical drama follows Hughes' life from 1927 to 1947, where he became an even more talented aerospace engineer and a film producer, all the while battling with a severe obsessive-compulsive disorder. The movie was Oscar-nominated and won the Golden Globe for Best Actor and Best Motion Picture for a drama.

(Image credit: Miramax)

But, with so many accolades behind him, DiCaprio still has one regret when it comes to his career. "My biggest regret is not doing Boogie Nights," said DiCaprio to Anderson, who notably directed the porn-star drama starring Mark Wahlberg in 1997. "It was a profound movie of my generation," DiCaprio explained. "I can’t imagine anyone but Mark in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece. It’s ironic that you’re the person asking that question, but it’s true."

DiCaprio turned down the lead role because it conflicted with James Cameron’s Titanic. But what is meant for you will not pass you by, as DiCaprio has finally had his chance to work with Anderson on One Battle After Another. The upcoming political drama stars DiCaprio as a former member of a revolutionary group who seeks help from other revolutionaries in a bid to find his missing daughter.

