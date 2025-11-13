Dwayne Johnson had "an out-of-body experience" listening to Christopher Nolan praising his performance in The Smashing Machine: "All I could say was 'thank you'"

Christopher Nolan counting his Smashing Machine performance among "the best of the year" was "inspiring", says Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine
(Image credit: A24/Entertainment)

Dwayne Johnson says he had "an out-of-body experience" listening to Christopher Nolan praise his performance in The Smashing Machine.

In early October, the legendary director sat down with filmmaker Benny Safdie to discuss the latter's new sports-drama at a Directors Guild of America screening in Los Angeles. During the event, Nolan described the movie as "incredible", before claiming it's unlikely he'll see "a better performance" than Johnson's portrayal of real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr in 2025.

Johnson, it turns out, was in the audience – and was left floored by the Oppenheimer helmer's kind words. "It was the most inspiring thing anyone has ever said about me," the actor told Variety recently. "Once it started to sink in, I was having an out-of-body experience. I was sitting next to my wife [singer Lauren Hashian] and I grabbed her hand so hard, and she squeezed my hand back."

