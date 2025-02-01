Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie The Odyssey sees its already stacked cast grow, as Inception and Tenet stars reunite with the director

Epic journeys are bound to build up a host of characters to meet, and clearly, Christopher Nolan isn't finished adding to the guest list for his. Following recent casting announcements for his adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the director's former stars Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, and Himesh Patel are joining the cast along with Samantha Morton.

Elliot Page will reunite with Nolan after appearing in the mind-bending heist film Inception, which had everyone wondering whether a spinning top would tip over or not. Irwin, though not seen on screen, lent his voice to the dry-witted Rubik's Cube from the future, TARS, in Interstellar, and Patel assisted The Protagonist in that timey-wimey head-wrecker, Tenet. Samantha Morton's recent works include The Serpent Queen, The Whale, and The Walking Dead, where she portrayed the relentless leader of The Whisperers, Alpha.

These new additions join a cast list that is expanding regularly, with the film previously securing a mix of Nolan regulars and newcomers. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Benny Safdie are confirmed to embark on this epic journey. However, as is standard for any Nolan project, until we receive a cryptic, soul-shattering teaser trailer, we have no idea who any of these stars will portray.

Shoot an arrow through a dozen axe heads, and you're bound to hit someone deserving of taking on the role of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, who, after fighting in the Trojan War, has his ten-year journey home delayed by angering the Greek gods. The Oppenheimer director will undoubtedly bring his A-game by adapting one of human history's oldest works of literature, forcing us to rethink our ranking of Nolan movies yet again. If he genuinely wants to ensure this is an absolute hit, though, he should consider casting Jon Bernthal as a furious cyclops—it's just a thought.

Of course, the now Oscar-winning director will have far more adventurous ideas than casting The Punisher as a one-eyed monster. According to Universal, The Odyssey will be a "mythic action epic shot across the world across the world using brand new Imax film technology." Said tech will power up when filming starts at the end of this month, with The Odyssey setting sail in theatres on July 17, 2026. If you want to see something else to pass the time between now and then, here's our list of the most exciting movies coming in 2025.