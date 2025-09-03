Christopher Nolan, you've done it again: Tom Holland describes The Odyssey's script as the "best" he's ever read

You're probably excited for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but your hype levels probably don't match that of the actors involved.

Case in point: Tom Holland, who plays Odysseus' son Telemachus in the historical epic, said in an interview with AFP (via France24) that the movie has the "best script" he's ever read.

Holland continued, "Chris is a real collaborator. He knows what he wants, but it is not an environment where you can’t pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways."

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor continues a recent trend of actors involved in The Odyssey praising the adaptation of Homer's epic poem to the high heavens.

Just a few weeks prior, Benny Safdie – who is also directing the upcoming Dwayne Johnson-starring biopic The Smashing Machine – lauded his "amazing experience" on set.

“It was a remarkable, unbelievable thing to be a part of and to witness," he told GQ. "I couldn't explain the scale of it. You wouldn't believe me.”

As revealed back in May, The Odyssey will make cinematic history by becoming the first film to be shot exclusively in the IMAX format, with the bespoke cameras reportedly 30% quieter than their predecessors. We even got a glimpse at the upcoming film thanks to a brief teaser attached to the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Boasting an all-star cast of talent, including Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, The Odyssey – which follows Odysseus' arduous journey home to Troy after the decade-long Trojan War – hits cinemas on July 17, 2026.

