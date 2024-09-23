The Penguin's Cristin Milioti has the perfect counterpoint for everyone who dunks on Batman Forever and Batman and Robin

The Penguin standout Cristin Milioti, who plays crime boss Sofia Falcone (AKA The Hangman) on the HBO series, is earning some serious Bat-cred with her defense of the oft-criticized Batman movies from director Joel Schumacher.

"It's very campy," Milioti tells Rad Simonpillai about her thoughts on 1995's Batman Forever and its follow-up Batman & Robin. "I love the camp element of Batman."

Milioti adds, "You're dealing with a slight level of camp whenever you're talking about someone putting on a costume and taking into the night. That's been one of the things I've loved about it, and the style of Gotham."

Batman Forever and Batman and Robin sidestepped the gothic-like take of Tim Burton's 1989 classic and Batman Returns sequel in favor of a more camp, cartoonish portrayal of Batman and his rogues' gallery. While Batman Forever was a box office success, Batman and Robin struggled with audiences – but the pair of movies have since been re-appraised as outlandish cult classics.

The Sofia Falcone actor – who has also appeared in the likes of The Sopranos and Black Mirror – lasered in on Batman Forever, which starred Val Kilmer as Batman alongside Tommy Lee Jones' Two Face and Jim Carrey's Riddler, as a childhood favorite.

"Batman Forever hit when I was maybe 10. The [Tim Burton movies] were deeply seminal… but I was obsessed with Batman Forever", Milioti said. "I think I found it thrilling and exciting, and it was cartoony. It's larger-than-life and neon. Everyone's going for broke. Jim Carrey's Riddler is going for it. I know it's not one of the more celebrated ones – and I totally get it – but, for like a 10-year-old, I was so into it."

The Penguin is currently airing on HBO in the US and NOW TV/Sky in the UK. For the latest, check out The Penguin release schedule and The Penguin review – and find out more about the first episode's surprise QR code.