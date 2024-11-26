An unlikely DCU actor says he "worked more days than anybody else" on The Suicide Squad, "including" Margot Robbie

Creature Commandos star Steve Agee says he didn't expect John Economos to carry over into the DCU - especially given the fact that he spent more time on the Suicide Squad set as a CGI shark than Margot Robbie did as Harley Quinn.

"John Economos' role in Suicide Squad was a guy in the computer room, and he had some funny stuff, some comic relief stuff. And my role of King Shark - the motion capture for King Shark was way bigger. I think I worked more days than anybody else on the movie, including Margot, and that was mostly King Shark," Agee tells GamesRadar+.

John Economos is a founding member of ARGUS, the Amanda Waller-led organization responsible for assembling the Suicide Squad and the Creature Commandos, and is mostly a lovable nerd who sits behind a computer. After a small role in The Suicide Squad, Agee would play the character on a much bigger scale in Peacemaker - and now in Creature Commandos, making Economos officially canon to the brand new DCU.

King Shark, however, doesn't look like he's making the crossover, though the addition of an anthropomorphic shark with superhuman strength does make sense given that the first crop of characters in the new DCU include a robot, a radioactive skeleton in a lab coat, a Tasmanian devil-like weasel, and the Bride of Frankenstein.

"So when he said - again, it wasn't until he had actual scripts done - that we were doing a spin-off for Peacemaker and that Economos was part of it, I was shocked, honestly. I was one of the first people that he told about the possibility of becoming the head of DC. But at that point, he hadn't figured anything out. So he never mentioned anything about Economos. I kind of know about as much as you do, you know, and he doesn't tell me anything until he's had an idea greenlit and then finished the script. I’m along for the ride."

