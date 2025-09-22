Superman deleted scene sees Mister Terrific team up with Krypto – and explains why he was bleeding in those behind-the-scenes set leak photos

A brief deleted scene from James Gunn's Superman has hit the internet, and it's a sweet little moment between Mister Terrific and Krypto the Super Dog.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) finds Krypto at a pet shop with the absolutely punny title Pet it Be, and tries to get the dog to fly him up into the air. Instead of complying, however, he takes a bite out of Mister Terrific's foot instead. Some fans were quick to point out that this is the reason why Gathegi was seen walking around the set of Superman with a bloody foot. Mystery solved. You can watch the brief clip below.

A DELETED scene from ‘SUPERMAN’ with Mister Terrific & Krypto pic.twitter.com/Plxec4XZrOSeptember 22, 2025

The deleted scenes are exclusive to the digital release, which became available on August 15 and also includes a gag reel and director's commentary from Gunn. The physical release comes out on September 23, just a few days after the movie was made available to stream on HBO Max.

We'll see more of Krypto in Supergirl, as that end-credits scene clarified that he belongs to Kara Zor-el, not Kal-el, and that the two will embark on an intergalactic journey together in the upcoming pic. Mister Terrific will likely return in Man of Tomorrow, the newly announced sequel to Superman that features supervillain Braniac.

Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026.