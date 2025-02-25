James Gunn and Zack Snyder's viral photo was posted to prove to DC fans there's no bad blood between them: "It's such a weird dynamic that's been created between factions online"

Four days ago, James Gunn posted a photo with Zack Snyder and well, it's safe to say the internet reacted. Now, the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer has admitted that he purposefully shared the image to convince DC fans that there's no bad blood between himself and the Dawn of the Dead director.

"We knew that people have this view that somehow we have been pitted against each other," Gunn revealed (via Variety). "It's odd to have someone who you're friendly with in real life be the guy that is positioned as your Lex Luthor, or I'm his Lex Luthor. It's just such a weird dynamic that's been created between factions online."

Before Gunn was appointed DC Studios co-CEO alongside Peter Safran, Snyder collaborated with DC and Warner Bros. on a whole bunch of movies from Watchmen and Man of Steel to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Despite their often-middling reviews, his superhero outings earned him somewhat of a cult following, so when it was announced that Gunn would be taking the franchise in a different direction, and spearheading a new Superman film, Snyder's fans had some thoughts.

"Always a pleasure catching up with my friend Zack Snyder, consummate filmmaker (and a doubly consummate storyteller!)," Gunn commented alongside the smile-filled snap last week, leading people to comment things like, "I love Zack's DC works and I am very excited for the Gunn-Verse! We can love both!"

"Hire him. Unite the fandom. Everybody wins," wrote another.

Starring Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and David Corenswet in the titular role, Gunn's Superman will center on a younger Kal-El as he juggles his crime-fighting duties with his more human responsibilities at The Daily Planet. Beyond that, its plot remains a bit of a mystery, though we do know Lex Luthor, one of Superman's most notorious enemies, will feature – as well as Krypto the Superdog.

