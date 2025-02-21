This Amazon hidden gem with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes audience score has been renewed for season 2 – and it's already been filmed in secret

All rise: a second season of the incredible courtroom comedy Jury Duty is set to hit Prime Video.

The series, revolving around a real-life person taking part in a hoax trial surrounded by actors, proved a hit on Amazon's Freevee channel upon its release in 2023 and is currently sitting on a 96% audience score on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Most notably, James Marsden played a heightened, egotistical version of himself in a first season that saw construction worker Ronald Gladden dealing with disruptive jurors, prickly judges, and legal mishaps. At the season's end, Gladden – who remained blissfully unaware throughout – was walked through the entire experience and given a $100,000 cash prize.

As per Deadline, the casting and production of the second season was kept under wraps to ensure Jury Duty could pull off the same sort of everyman magic with the trials and tribulations in its second season.

With Freevee no more, however, Jury Duty season 2 is set to air on Prime Video.

Speaking to NPR after the release of the first season, Marsden – who has appeared in X-Men, Westworld, and the Sonic trilogy – revealed he was struggling with the "pressure cooker" environment of the unique, weeks-long premise.

"We can't go two weeks into it, and someone screws up and calls somebody by their real name and not their character name. And all of a sudden, Amazon has two weeks of footage that they can't use," Marsden recalled. "It was a pressure cooker. I've never been more focused in my life. And that sort of level of focus you have to sustain throughout a whole day is exhausting."

Jury Duty season 2 is currently undated. For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way in 2025.