Nope star to headline remake of one of Tom Hanks's best movies

A remake of one of Tom Hanks's best movies is coming, and it'll star Nope actor Keke Palmer.

Peacock is turning The 'Burbs into a TV show, which already has a straight to series order, according to Variety. Celeste Hughey is writing and executive producing, with Seth MacFarlane also executive producing with Brian Grazer, and the film's writer Dana Olsen co-executive producing.

The 'Burbs was released in 1989, starring Hanks, Carrie Fisher, Bruce Dern, and Corey Feldman, directed by Joe Dante. The film, a black comedy that makes fun of suburbia, sees a neighborhood become convinced that newcomers to the area are actually Satanic murderers. Though it stands at just 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film grossed $49.1 million against a reported $18 million budget, and it's now widely regarded as a cult classic.

The logline for the new show is as follows: "Set in present-day suburbia, The 'Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband's childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood."

There's no release date for the new show just yet and no further casting information, either. Judging by how early it is in the production process, it'll probably be a while before we get any more updates.

