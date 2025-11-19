The artist behind Frieren's 'difficult angle' drawing thanks fans for their unlikely support after reaching cult meme status: "I didn't even know that drawing would touch that many people's soul"

The artist behind Frieren's 'difficult angle' drawing has thanked fans for their unlikely support after rapidly reaching cult meme status over the past week on social media.

"I realized I didn't give a proper thank you," SpaceDev1 began on Twitter, accompanied by a statement after their drawing of mage Frieren from an upwards angle on Reddit turned into a viral sensation overnight. It has also been lovingly dubbed the 'Friangle' thanks to its geometrically incorrect facial features.

"So my drawing blew up. It even became a meme. Thank you so much for that," SpaceDev1 wrote. "Thank you for sending me countless tips on how to draw faces/perspective… I'm happy it inspired you to draw this apparently hard angle."

Alongside a fresh drawing of Stark (rounding out the main trio next to Frieren and Fern), SpaceDev1 added, "I didn't even know that drawing would touch that many people's souls." See the full statement and artwork for yourself.

I realized I didn’t give a proper thank you pic.twitter.com/cTVzF7JPxKNovember 17, 2025

The original Reddit drawing – which you can see below – rapidly picked up steam after it was co-opted by Frieren's English voice actor Mallorie Rodak for their Twitter profile picture. The post featured fans chipping in with their own advice and tips, as well as sharing their own amateur efforts. Frieren-sama would approve.

Away from the sketchpad, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 hits our screens on January 16, 2026. Will it be able to keep its crown as the highest-rated anime of all time or will it fail to live up to its ink-redible first season?

For more, check out the best anime we'd recommend to everyone.