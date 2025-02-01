Crunchyroll is making 20 anime TV shows free to watch next month including fan-favorite titles

Crunchyroll is an absolute sweetheart spreading love this year after revealing a massive list of free anime titles available on the streaming service to celebrate Valentine's Day.

For all of February, non-premium users have free access to a stacked list of shows that are all well-versed in the language of love. The entire collection comprises some of the best romance stories on the service that you can share with a loved one or on your own because that's perfectly fine, and look, we don't judge because it's 2025.

There's plenty to get through with the special event like Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, which sees transfer student Alya butting heads with one of her classmates, Kuze Masachika. Regularly the punchline of all his jokes, the new girl who is getting all the good grades hits back in her native tongue, expecting that it's falling on deaf ears. Little does she know that, secretly, Kuze understands her perfectly, sparking an interesting back-and-forth between them that could mean something more.

Want something else to watch? Well, why not see what happens when a struggling student has to tutor five sisters who all have problems of their own in The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 or see how a dark sorcerer handles falling for a timid elf named Nephelia in An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride. Besides that, the likes of Horimiya, Fruits Basket, and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War are among the great entries in this limited collection that will keep you busy for the entire month.

For more info, you can just head over to Crunchyroll