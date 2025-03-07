Attack on Titan studio's new anime series just got a release date, three years after Netflix unveiled its first teaser

Three years after its first teaser was revealed, Netflix has finally confirmed when new anime series Moonrise is set to land on the platform – and it's super soon.

Alongside a bunch of eye-catching stills, the streamer announced that the show would premiere on April 10 on Twitter, and that Chiaki Kobayashi and Yuto Uemura would be voicing lead characters Jack and Phil, respectively. In the post, it also noted that the sci-fi's original theme song 'Daijobu' was performed by AiNA THE END and that it's the brainchild of novelist Tow Ubukata and artist Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist).

Elsewhere, it shared a list of other staff members, too. Per Crunchyroll, One Piece's Masashi Koizuka is set to direct as well as act as series composer, while Ayumi Yamada has adapted Arakawa's designs for the small screen. Ryo Kawasaki is in charge of music, with Takaaki Chiba and Taisei Kudo named as the show's main animators.

What happens when Earth's peaceful existence clashes with the Moon's fight for independence?Produced by WIT Studio, Moonrise features character concepts by Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist) brought to life by Chiaki Kobayashi and Yuto Uemura, with an original theme song by… pic.twitter.com/efcgHJYcTEMarch 7, 2025

Produced by WIT Studio, the team behind popular titles such as Attack on Titan and Spy x Family, Moonrise is set in a society where humanity is government by a worldwide AI network called Sapientia. "People live peaceful lives by loyally obeying its rational decisions," the official synopsis continues. "However, Sapientia's lunar development project, which sends criminals and pollutants to the Moon to maintain Earth's peace, creates disparity and poverty on the Moon, sparking a catalyst for war.

"Jacob "Jack" Shadow gets caught up in this conflict after losing his family to a terrorist bombing by the Moon's rebel army. Vowing revenge, Jack joins the Earth army as a scout on the Moon, only to discover an unexpected leader among the resistance forces."

The first glimpse we got at Moonrise came way back in September 2022, when Netflix shared a promo featuring a whole bunch of clips on social media.

"I have been waiting for this one forever... lol I can't wait to check it out," one subscriber replied to the latest announcement, as another said: "Yes! I was really waiting for this for so long. Hopefully the series will be great."

