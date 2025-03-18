A year after fans were told "please wait for further news", JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is getting ready to announce its next anime series

Steel Ball Run is seemingly on the way

Ever since Stone Ocean's release on Netflix, fans have been waiting (im)patiently for the adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's next series. Now, it appears there's finally movement on that front.

The official Twitter account for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has revealed plans for 'JoJoDay' on April 12. Namely, with an event that includes "lots of special new information about the upcoming anime".

The anime in question is Steel Ball Run, the seventh major part in Hirohiko Araki's long-running manga.

In suitably bizarre fashion, the arc centres on Johnny Joestar's involvement in a cross-country horse race – and a conspiracy that leads all the way to the White House.

There was plenty of horsing around last year when an equine-related retweet by Tokuda Yumenosuke led the JoJo's community to believe a Steel Ball Run announcement was forthcoming.

"Please wait for further news, JoJo fans," Yumenosuke wrote at the time, but quickly issued a rebuttal to halt the whirlwind of speculation.

"Don't panic, Nothing has been decided yet! Because of my job, I often tweet to my staff, I just tweeted something that I thought would be helpful."

All told, there's a clutch of exciting new anime news on the way alongside JoJo Day. AnimeJapan, a key event in the industry, is taking place March 22-25 and promises more updates from the likes of the Chainsaw Man movie, Blue Lock, and My Hero Academia season 8.

For more, check out our picks of the 25 best anime you should be watching in 2025.

