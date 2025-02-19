The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep may be in the Netflix top 10, but it's struggling to surpass the franchise's last movie

New animated movie The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is struggling to surpass the viewing figures of Nightmare of the Wolf, the last movie in the fantasy franchise.

Sirens of the Deep, which hit the streamer on February 11, is currently sitting at just shy of five million views for its week on the platform. Nightmare of the Wolf, however, hit over nine million views in the same timeframe when it dropped back in 2021.

The film is currently number seven in Netflix's top 10 movie chart, above Norbit, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and Shrek the Third. The first two Shrek movies, Back in Action, and Kinda Pregnant are all pulling in more views, however.

Sirens of the Deep follows Geralt of Rivia (voiced by the character's video game actor, Doug Cockle) as he travels to a seaside village to investigate a series of attacks by mysterious creatures – and gets drawn into a centuries-long conflict in the process. Set between episodes 5 and 6 of the main show, it's based on Andrzej Sapkowski's short story 'A Little Sacrifice'. The cast also features actors from the live-action show, including Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey.

Nightmare of the Wolf, meanwhile is a prequel that follows the origin story of Geralt's mentor Vesemir, voiced by Theo James. The film has a perfect critics' score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is streaming now on Netflix. For more, read our The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep review, or check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to add to your watchlist.