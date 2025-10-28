The Chainsaw Man movie actors thanks audiences for their "incredible support", after the anime movie hits #1 at the box office: "One of the greatest weekends of my life"

Alexis Tipton and Ryan Colt Levy, two of the voice actors in Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, say it's "a dream come true" seeing the film "get so much love across the board".

After the anime flick bagged the #1 spot at the US box office, following its release on October 24, the pair – who play Reze and Denji, respectively, – took to social media to thank audiences for their "incredible support". Having made $18.2 million domestically over the weekend, the film pulled in a whopping global total of $108 million, beating out the likes of The Black Phone 2 and Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

"Thank you everyone for all the amazingly positive comments on the Chainsaw Man movie!!! I am SO HAPPY it’s being enjoyed by so many people," tweeted Tipton. "We all poured out hearts and souls into this project so THANK YOU SO MUCH for your incredible support!"

"Extraordinarily grateful for one of the greatest weekends of my life," added Levy, from his own account. "Seeing this film get so much love across the board has been a dream come true for all of us & I couldn't be more honored to have such an incredible fan base with us on this adventure. We love you!!" See the rest of his post below...

Huge thank you to my @Crunchyroll family for taking such great care of me in studio to record, the amazing team at @SonyPictures for giving the release so much gusto & everyone at @AMCTheatres / @Cinemark who helped make our theater drop in's so fun! (2/4)October 27, 2025

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, working from a script by Hiroshi Seko (Jujutsu Kaisen 0), Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc adapts the fifth and sixth volumes of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga. With that, it sees Denji (voiced by Kikunosuke Toya in Japan) thrust into his most dangerous, emotional battle yet after he meets Reze, a charming barista with a deadly secret.

GamesRadar+ gave it four out of five stars in our review, describing it as a "surprisingly effective romance" and "impressive blood-and-guts spectacle". At the time of writing, it holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is out now in US and UK theaters. For more, check out our picks of the best anime movies you need to be watching.