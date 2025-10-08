Chainsaw Man movie opening credits are as weird and wild as I hoped: catch up with Denji, Aki, and Power with a great new theme song and even better animation than the anime series

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc is just weeks away from its US release, and now, in advance of the movie hitting theaters, distributor Sony Pictures has released the opening sequence of the film, including its theme song.

First off, the animation for the film is a step-up from the already gorgeous anime, with highly detailed backgrounds, gorgeous renderings of the characters, and a madcap psychedelic flair. Meanwhile the song itself, 'Iris Out' by Kenshi Yonezu, is an absolute banger, setting the stage for the highly anticipated film.

Here's the sequence:

劇場版『チェンソーマン レゼ篇』オープニングムービー 主題歌：米津玄師「IRIS OUT」“Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” – Opening Movie - YouTube Watch On

As you can see, Denji, Aki, and Power are still at it - with Denji and Aki hilariously pulling Power along with them. Coupled with sequences of Denji going absolutely bananas as Chainsaw Man and a healthy dose of wild and weird elements, and this sequence has me champing at the bit to finally see the movie.

"For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed," reads the official description of Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc.

"As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules."

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc hits theaters on October 24. In the meantime, check out the 25 best anime shows you can watch right now.