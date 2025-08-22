Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai returns for season 2 with an appropriately bloody, blade-clashing first look that teases the return of "some people maybe you thought died"

Netflix 's popular animated series Blue Eye Samurai , about a swordswoman seeking bloody revenge for the wrongs of her past in 17th century Edo-period Japan, will soon get a second season, and the streamer has now released a featurette setting the stage for what's to come when the show returns.

The featurette shows off the first look at some of the high octane action fans can expect from Blue Eye Samurai season 2, along with some teases about what's in store as the saga of Mizu and her quest for revenge continues.

Check it out:

"Mizu's journey remains the same. Revenge is her religion," says co-creator Amber Noizumi in the video.

"She believes that at least two of the men she's out to kill are gonna be in this magical place called London," adds co-creator Michael Green. "When we first see Mizu at the top of season 2, she is breaking in somewhere, to kill someone. Something else you might notice in these images is that Mizu is holding her sword. That might tell you when this is happening."

On that note, Green also promises appearances from several important characters from the show, while Noizumi goes a step farther.

"In season 2, we see the swordmaker. We see Taigen, we see Ringo, we see Akemi," says Green.

"There are also gonna be some people, maybe you thought died, who maybe are still alive," Noizimi chimes in, before being jokingly scolded by Green for divulging such a spicy spoiler.