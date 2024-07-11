A 52-episode animated series based on classic toys was finished over 4 years ago, but even the creator doesn't know where it is

The creator of an unreleased animated Micronauts series has revealed that he doesn't know what happened to the show after it was completed over four years ago and has asked Hasbro for answers.

In response to a prompt tweet that read "What canceled project do you wish happened?", Eric Rogers wrote , "MICRONAUTS. 52 half hours fully produced. I was the co-creator/EP/head writer. Ask Hasbro what they’re doing with it because no one there will tell me. We locked that last episode in January 2020."

When someone replied asking to clarify what he meant by "fully produced," Rogers clarified, "Everything locked and loaded and ready since JANUARY 2020, dude."

Rogers is also the creator of Angry Birds Mystery Island and Skylanders Academy and has written for other animated series like Futurama and Teen Titans Go!.

"By the way… I just want ONE PERSON at Hasbro to tell me what their plan is," he added. "It’s almost 5 years since we finished. Tell me you canned it. It’s a tax write-off. You lost it on the train like the Beastie Boys did with HOT SAUCE COMMITTEE PT 1. But… nothing? Yeah… no."

Micronauts originated in the '70s as (you guessed it) small action figures – around 3 inches in height. Several comic book series based on the figures have also been published over the years, including by Marvel Comics and Image Comics.

Boulder Media, which was then a subsidiary of Hasbro Studios, first began to develop an animated Micronauts series in 2018. However, in 2020, Entertainment One took over Hasbro's production wing, before it was sold to Lionsgate in 2023.

As for other toy adaptations, a Matchbox car movie is on the way from Skydance and Mattel Films, directed by Extraction helmer Sam Hargrave. The film doesn't have a release date yet.

For more, check out our guide to this year's biggest movie release dates at a glance.