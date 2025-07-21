Futurama returns with season 13 later this summer, and this first look has me laughing already
Robot Devil, Nixon's head, Bender looking fly - this Futurama season 13 first look has it all
When it comes to animated comedies, I have a few die-hard personal favorites that stand test of time. Alongside King of the Hill, Futurama is just about as good as it gets. And now the venerable sci-fi comedy is about to premiere its own 13th season on Hulu later this summer, with the streamer now releasing the first images from the episodes.
I'm basically feasting right now, between the new Futurama season and the upcoming King of the Hill revival. On that note, these new Futurama stills have certainly wet my whistle for the 13th season of the thrice-revived show, including shots of some of my all-time favorite characters including Robot Devil and Richard Nixon's head-in-a-jar, and of course some typically flamboyant peacocking from good ol' B-B-B-Bender, babyyyy.
Check out the images right here:
Futurama has been running off and on since the late '90s, with its absurdist sci-fi humor working as a hilariously potent tool to lampoon modern day foibles by looking ahead at a potentially bright but ridiculous future.
Its main attraction though is its cast of unlikely characters including the time-displaced Frye, cyclopic Leela, and robotic Bender, among a host of other aliens, monsters, supervillains, and just plain regular folk. There's something deeply human about the show, which always finds some level of heart in the core of its far-flung humor and sci-fi adventures.
Futurama season 13 premieres September 15 with new episodes streaming on Hulu weekly. Before that, check out the revival of King of the Hill on Hulu August 4.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.