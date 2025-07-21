Futurama returns with season 13 later this summer, and this first look has me laughing already

When it comes to animated comedies, I have a few die-hard personal favorites that stand test of time. Alongside King of the Hill , Futurama is just about as good as it gets. And now the venerable sci-fi comedy is about to premiere its own 13th season on Hulu later this summer, with the streamer now releasing the first images from the episodes.

I'm basically feasting right now, between the new Futurama season and the upcoming King of the Hill revival. On that note, these new Futurama stills have certainly wet my whistle for the 13th season of the thrice-revived show, including shots of some of my all-time favorite characters including Robot Devil and Richard Nixon's head-in-a-jar, and of course some typically flamboyant peacocking from good ol' B-B-B-Bender, babyyyy.

Check out the images right here:

Futurama has been running off and on since the late '90s, with its absurdist sci-fi humor working as a hilariously potent tool to lampoon modern day foibles by looking ahead at a potentially bright but ridiculous future.

Its main attraction though is its cast of unlikely characters including the time-displaced Frye, cyclopic Leela, and robotic Bender, among a host of other aliens, monsters, supervillains, and just plain regular folk. There's something deeply human about the show, which always finds some level of heart in the core of its far-flung humor and sci-fi adventures.