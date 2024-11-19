Arcane star Ella Purnell broke the sound booth during her Jinx fight scenes: "I do karate chop movements in my booth"

Arcane star Ella Purnell damaged the sound booth during recording and, personally, we're blaming her karate chops.

"With great difficulty, is the answer" Purnell said when asked by Ekko actor Reed Shannon on Arcane's Afterglow show about how she brought the likes of Jinx and Vander's Act 2 adrenaline-pumping fight scenes to life through her performance.

Co-showrunner Christian Linke chimed in: "And destruction of the vocal booths."

Purnell explained, "I do karate chop movements in my booth, make sounds and occasionally break things."

With Arcane's ending just around the corner, we can expect a trail of bodies, destruction, and broken microphones in Jinx's wake. Linke has already told GamesRadar+ that the show's final line took the creative team 27 hours to get right.

Meanwhile, there has been continued conversation surrounding Arcane's budget . First mentioned by Variety as being in the ballpark of $250 million, with Christian Linke and League of Legends creator Marc Merrill both defending the figure. The latter even cleared up confusion over a purported five-season plan , instead indicating that the Netflix series was only ever intended to be two seasons long.

"The confusion is because internally there was a budget conversation about 'approving 5 seasons' – which simply means we were setting aside a bunch of money for lots of development and is completely irrelevant to the Arcane creative," Merrill wrote on Reddit .



Act 3 of Arcane's second season is streaming on Netflix from November 23. For more, check out the confirmed Arcane season 2 release schedule and our picks for the best shows on Netflix .