Wallace and Gromit creator teases Feathers McGrawy prequel: "Watch this space"

After stealing the show in the 2024 Christmas special, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, it looks like Feathers McGraw may one day return to our screens in his own project.

When asked whether a Feathers McGraw prequel could be in the works one day, Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park said to RadioTimes, "I've been asked that quite a few times. It's an interesting thought. I just say, 'Yeah, watch this space, really'. It's hard to know unless you come up with an idea that really is cracking."

We first met the silent yet cunning penguin in the 1993 short film Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, where he became Wallace's lodger all the while planning to steal the Blue Diamond from a nearby museum while disguised as a chicken. However, fans were overjoyed when McGraw returned in Vengeance Most Fowl, which saw the penguin try to nab the Blue Diamond once again.

So, what could a Feathers McGraw spin-off look like? We're sure Park and team will have something amazing up their sleeves over at Aardman Animation. However, we would like to see what made McGraw turn to a life of crime before his debut in The Wrong Trousers. There must be a lot of stories to tell about McGraw's elusive past and his time in the clink.

In terms of the rest of the Wallace and Gromit universe, Park says he "hopes" that we will soon see more of Wallace and his trusty dog and friend Gromit. "These things take quite a while to formulate and to get them good," said Park. "But there are always ideas buzzing around in my head."

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is available to watch on Netflix in the US and Netflix and BBC iPlayer in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best animated movies, and keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.