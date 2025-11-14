The inevitable has happened as a Labubu movie is reportedly in the works
Sony has reportedly inked a deal to bring worldwide craze Labubu to the big screen
It's hardly a surprise when a popular toy or collectible is suddenly elevated into a big screen prospect with the development of a feature film (IE the massively successful Barbie movie). But it's even less of a surprise when the collectible in question is part of the hottest fad, like Labubu, the latest in a string of toy based franchises now apparently in the works as a movie from Sony (via THR).
If, like me, you are not exactly tapped into the Labubu craze, here's what you need to know: Labubu is a cute little monster who has a bunch of little monster friends, all of whom are marketed as tiny miniature plushies that have become popular as accessories. First introduced in 2015, Labubu is sold in blind bags by China's Pop Mart that create high secondary market demand for specific, rare items.
The craze first took off in southeast Asia before rapidly spreading worldwide in 2024 when singer Lisa of the Kpop group Blackpink, one of the most famous and popular performers in the world, was spotted sporting them in public appearances.
There is a little bit of a story behind Labubu, whose crew includes other monsters such as Zymomo, Mokoko, and Tycoco, though the overall relationships between the characters and their interactions with fun environments are essentially all that exists of a plot. The collectibles have become widely controversial due to reported conflicts between customers vying for them in stores, with demand for special edition releases driving prices as high as $170,000 USD for the rarest pieces.
There's no reported timeline for the Labubu movie. While we wait for more info, check out our guide to the most exciting new movies coming in 2025 and beyond.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
