The inevitable has happened as a Labubu movie is reportedly in the works

Sony has reportedly inked a deal to bring worldwide craze Labubu to the big screen

It's hardly a surprise when a popular toy or collectible is suddenly elevated into a big screen prospect with the development of a feature film (IE the massively successful Barbie movie). But it's even less of a surprise when the collectible in question is part of the hottest fad, like Labubu, the latest in a string of toy based franchises now apparently in the works as a movie from Sony (via THR).

If, like me, you are not exactly tapped into the Labubu craze, here's what you need to know: Labubu is a cute little monster who has a bunch of little monster friends, all of whom are marketed as tiny miniature plushies that have become popular as accessories. First introduced in 2015, Labubu is sold in blind bags by China's Pop Mart that create high secondary market demand for specific, rare items.

