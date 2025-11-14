The inevitable has happened as a Labubu movie is reportedly in the works

It's hardly a surprise when a popular toy or collectible is suddenly elevated into a big screen prospect with the development of a feature film (IE the massively successful Barbie movie). But it's even less of a surprise when the collectible in question is part of the hottest fad, like Labubu, the latest in a string of toy based franchises now apparently in the works as a movie from Sony (via THR).

If, like me, you are not exactly tapped into the Labubu craze, here's what you need to know: Labubu is a cute little monster who has a bunch of little monster friends, all of whom are marketed as tiny miniature plushies that have become popular as accessories. First introduced in 2015, Labubu is sold in blind bags by China's Pop Mart that create high secondary market demand for specific, rare items.

The craze first took off in southeast Asia before rapidly spreading worldwide in 2024 when singer Lisa of the Kpop group Blackpink, one of the most famous and popular performers in the world, was spotted sporting them in public appearances.

There is a little bit of a story behind Labubu, whose crew includes other monsters such as Zymomo, Mokoko, and Tycoco, though the overall relationships between the characters and their interactions with fun environments are essentially all that exists of a plot. The collectibles have become widely controversial due to reported conflicts between customers vying for them in stores, with demand for special edition releases driving prices as high as $170,000 USD for the rarest pieces.

