Pixar surprise reveals new movie about a girl trades brains with a beaver so she can live in their li'l kingdom, as one does

Pixar has surprise revealed a brand new animated movie that seemingly isn't part of any existing franchises, and it's about a girl who somehow exchanges brains with a beaver.

Per Deadline, the flick was announced during the 2024 D3 Expo alongside the debut trailer, which showed two female scientists telling a child that they want to put his brain inside a beaver for whatever reason. This unusual scene is followed by a shot of a beaver running around.

The movie is being directed by We Bare Bears creator Daniel Chong and is set for a theatrical release in 2026. The cast includes Bobby Moynihan (Inside Out 2), Piper Curda (Back on the Strip, May December), and Jon Hamm (Fargo). Hamm plays the mayor of a town who aims to destroy the beavers in the movie, presumably because they can be destructive little buggers.

It's always a big deal when Pixar announces something completely out of the blue, and boy oh boy did Hoppers come way out of left field. We're not really sure what to expect out of this one, but Deadline reports that it continues the studio's tradition of treating its subjects and topics with measured sensitivity. After all, this is the studio that made everyone in the world ugly cry with a movie about a man that makes his house fly by tying helium balloons to it.

