KPop Demon Hunters, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man are all eligible for Oscar nominations

Animated movies have been some of the most successful and critically lauded films this year, and that fact is even more official now that the Oscars announced its list of films eligible to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Right off the bat, among the many nominations are multiple anime and anime-inspired films.

The list, shown in its entirety below, lists global smash KPop Demon Hunters along with modern classic anime movies Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, and even Hatsune Miku mobile game tie-in film Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing. Other anime films on the list include ChaO and The Legend of Hei 2.

Here's the full list:

All Operators Are Currently Unavailable

Arco

The Bad Guys 2

Black Butterflies

Boys Go to Jupiter

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

ChaO

Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing

David

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Dog Man

Dog of God

Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World

Elio

Endless Cookie

Fixed

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters

The Legend of Hei 2

Light of the World

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Lost in Starlight

A Magnificent Life

Mahavatar Narsimha

Night of the Zoopocalypse

Olivia & las Nubes

100 Meters

Out of the Nest

Scarlet

Slide

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Stitch Head

The Twits

Zootopia 2

If you ask me, Chainsaw Man definitely deserves a nomination. It somehow manages to be both brutally emotionally resonant through its abject weirdness, and the animation, especially in the last half, is absolutely stunning.

Oscar nominations are expected to be announced in January ahead of March's ceremony. For more, check out our picks for the 25 best anime shows to watch in 2025.