KPop Demon Hunters, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man are all eligible for Oscar nominations
Anime and anime inspired movies are joining the list of eligible movies for the Oscars' Best Animated Feature category
Animated movies have been some of the most successful and critically lauded films this year, and that fact is even more official now that the Oscars announced its list of films eligible to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Right off the bat, among the many nominations are multiple anime and anime-inspired films.
The list, shown in its entirety below, lists global smash KPop Demon Hunters along with modern classic anime movies Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, and even Hatsune Miku mobile game tie-in film Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing. Other anime films on the list include ChaO and The Legend of Hei 2.
Here's the full list:
- All Operators Are Currently Unavailable
- Arco
- The Bad Guys 2
- Black Butterflies
- Boys Go to Jupiter
- Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- ChaO
- Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing
- David
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Dog Man
- Dog of God
- Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World
- Elio
- Endless Cookie
- Fixed
- Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie
- In Your Dreams
- KPop Demon Hunters
- The Legend of Hei 2
- Light of the World
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Lost in Starlight
- A Magnificent Life
- Mahavatar Narsimha
- Night of the Zoopocalypse
- Olivia & las Nubes
- 100 Meters
- Out of the Nest
- Scarlet
- Slide
- The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
- Stitch Head
- The Twits
- Zootopia 2
If you ask me, Chainsaw Man definitely deserves a nomination. It somehow manages to be both brutally emotionally resonant through its abject weirdness, and the animation, especially in the last half, is absolutely stunning.
Oscar nominations are expected to be announced in January ahead of March's ceremony. For more, check out our picks for the 25 best anime shows to watch in 2025.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
