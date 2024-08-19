The star of Like a Dragon: Yakuza hasn't played the games - and I couldn't be happier

If ever there was a game series ripe for a live-action streaming show, it's Like a Dragon. Also known as Yakuza, the Sega franchise has immense quality in both its characters and world, with developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio delivering some extraordinary stories since the original game released in 2005. So, when Amazon announced its upcoming showLike a Dragon: Yakuza, it was a big day for fans. Then, lead actor Ryoma Takeuchi announced he hadn't played any of the games.

When the news broke , residents of the Internet voiced their concerns. The series has a loyal, protective fanbase, and this apparent disregard for the titles was perceived as a negative. However, as a committed member of said fanbase, I'm arguing the opposite. I want an adaptation that offers something different to what we, as players, already have. After all, the games have plenty of cutscenes with world-class acting that we can revisit whenever we like (most of them are even on Game Pass ), so why ask for a strict reenactment?

This sentiment is clearly present in the decision making of the showrunners. Takeuchi, who plays protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, explained that they specifically asked him, and his co-star Kento Kaku, not to play the video games, with the idea being to "explore from scratch." Takeuchi respected the decision, confirming that's why he "decided not to play."

Prime example

When you consider Walton Goggins didn't play any Fallout games before working on the Prime adaptation , it's hard to argue against this approach. Yes, his character Cooper Howard – AKA The Ghoul – wasn't directly lifted from any title, which contrasts Takeuchi and Kaku (the latter plays Akira Nishikiyama), but nobody could argue against the success of his portrayal.

Then there's the show's length of only six episodes which, even if we're talking an hour each, still wouldn't compare to the average Like a Dragon campaign playtime. Of course one could argue that this wouldn't directly affect Kiryu's portrayal, but if the story is going to have to change to accommodate the potentially shorter runtime, then the characters will also need to adapt. We can't have our leading man running off on side quests every five minutes now, can we?

Now, I adore Kazuma Kiryu. Voiced beautifully by Takaya Kuroda, he's a character I look up to like a father, even embracing his limitations as they make him feel more human. To me, he's perfect, and the idea that someone should have to take up the impossible task of flawlessly recreating him in live action is, frankly, cruel. We're talking about a gaming icon who takes pride in being true to himself . So let's follow his example and allow people to express themselves how they want.

We've seen plenty of video game adaptations fall short in the past, but the likes of Fallout and HBO's The Last of Us have heralded a new dawn of success, and both shows were hits despite differing slightly from the source material. While Like a Dragon: Yakuza has yet to prove it can live up to such high standards, we'll only find out by watching when it releases on October 24, 2024. Although it'll only have six episodes, I have no reason to believe the show won't adapt the original Kiwami story in an entertaining way - especially after Ryu Ga Gotoku studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama "thought it was amazing". Presuming, of course, it doesn't harm a hair on Goro Majima's head.

