A first look at Lord of the Rings star’s new adventure-comedy is here – and fans are all saying the same thing

The first look at Bookworm, an upcoming adventure-comedy starring Elijah Wood, has arrived – and Lord of the Rings fans are all saying the same thing about his character's appearance.

Per the official synopsis, "11-year-old Mildred's world is turned upside-down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther." The washed-up magician is none other than Wood, who dons a mustache and long scraggly hair in the pic.

The image has many Lord of the Ring fans joking that Wood should play Aragorn in The Hunt for Gollum as they look strikingly similar. Though no plot details have been revealed, a 2009 fan-made movie of the same name gives us an idea of the story, which can be found in the appendices of the original Lord of the Rings novel. In the story, Gandalf the Grey, fearing that Gollum may divulge information about the One Ring to Sauron, sends Aragorn on a quest to find him. There's been no official word as to whether Viggo Mortensen will return as Aragorn in the pic.

"Elijah as Aragorn and cast Viggo as Gandalf! Let's confuse the shit out of everyone," one fan joked on Reddit.

One fan took the suggestion into serious consideration, writing, "He was too young looking 20 years ago, but at his age now I could see him pulling it off."

And of course, because Wood is wearing a wig...several fans linked to the infamous prank Lord of the Rings interview that goes viral just about every other week.

Bookworm is set to release on October 3. The Hunt for Gollum is set for a 2026 release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.