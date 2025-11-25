Assassin's Creed Netflix show casts Euphoria newcomer as co-lead

Netflix is currently prepping a new streaming series that adapts the hit video game franchise Assassin's Creed, and now we know the first actor who is reportedly joining the show, though his role remains a mystery.

The first actor cast for Netflix's Assassin's Creed is Toby Wallace (via Deadline), best known for playing The Kid in The Bikeriders as well as his upcoming role as a series regular in Euphoria season 3, which is expected to premiere in 2026.

The Assassin's Creed series is said to span multiple time periods just like the games it's based on, with Deadline reporting that filming will commence in Italy in 2026, with the location also serving as the setting of at least part of the show.

That could imply that the Assassin's Creed streaming series might be adapting the game's beloved trilogy of Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed: Revelations, which focus on Italian assassin Ezio Auditore, one of the most popular characters in the extensive franchise.

It's unclear who Wallace will play, though he is described as a "co-lead" for the series, possibly indicating that there will be multiple Assassin protagonists across the episodes of the series.

Assassin's Creed debuted in 2007, and has since spawned no less than 30 games in the series, including sequels and spin-offs. A live-action feature film starring Michael Fassbender which created an all new protagonist not appearing in the games was released in 2016 to middling fanfare.

Netflix's Assassin's Creed streaming series does not yet have a premiere date on Netflix. While we wait for more info, check out the best video game movies of all time, as well as our ranking of the best Assassin's Creed games. You can also see our guide to the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.