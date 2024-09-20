Amazon confirms Majima casting in Like a Dragon: Yakuza – and it's an actor brought in from the games

A teaser for Amazon Video’s upcoming live-action adaptation Like a Dragon: Yakuza has been unveiled, confirming that the show will include franchise fan favorite Majima, who will be played by an in-game actor.

The news was announced during SEGA’s RGG Summit on September 20 which was live-streamed on YouTube . Toward the end, fans got to see a short teaser for the upcoming series which introduced us to the three main characters Kiryu played by Ryoma Takeuchi, Nishiki played by Kento Kaku, and Majima played by Munetaka Aoki. The clip also gave us a sneak peek at some of the action the trio will get up to in the series, from martial arts fighting to car chases.

Before the trailer, we already knew about Kiryu and Nishiki’s castings, but Majima is new. The most interesting part though is the fact that Aoki has already played the character before. Well, kind of, as it has also been announced that Aoki voices young Majima in the upcoming game Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii which is due to drop in early 2025.

The show is based on the widely popular Yakuza video game series first released in 2005 by SEGA. The first game follows fighter Kiryu, who is fresh out of prison where he served 10 years for a crime he didn't commit. Once free in the fictional city of Kamurocho (which acts as a realistic recreation of Tokyo's Kabukicho district) ex-gang member Kiryu then goes on a search for money, old friends, and fighting the good fight.

From Prime Video’s official synopsis, it seems Like a Dragon: Yakuza will follow the same premise but embellish the games. The show "depicts the lives of fierce yet passionate gangsters and people living in a huge entertainment district," reads the description. "Like a Dragon: Yakuza showcases modern Japan and the dramatic stories of these intense characters, such as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games in the past have not been able to explore."

The upcoming TV show is directed by Masaharu Take, Kengo Takimoto, and produced by Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande, and Joshua Long. A wider cast list is yet to be revealed.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza lands on Prime Video on October 24 in the US and EU and on October 25 everywhere else. For more, check out our list of the best Yakuza games, or keep up to date with new TV shows heading your way.