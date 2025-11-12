The Running Man ending explained: All your biggest questions answered on the Stephen King adaptation

The Running Man is out now in theaters, bringing Stephen King's '80s dystopian tale to the big screen for the second time. In Edgar Wright's 21st Century take on the novel, Glen Powell plays underdog reality show contestant Ben Richards, who's fighting for his life as he attempts to escape a group of elite Hunters to win a life-changing amount of money for his family.

It's an intense cross-country chase with a broad cast of characters and plenty of plot twists to keep us on our toes – so you may have some questions about The Running Man ending once the credits have started to roll. That's where we come in. We've got an ending recap to summarize the movie's final act, as well as a breakdown of some of the biggest queries you might have.

So, look no further for your complete guide to The Running Man ending explained – but be warned: there are major The Running Man spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet and don't want to know what happens.

The Running Man ending explained

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

After Richards hijacks Amelia's car and makes her drive to the airfield, he holds her hostage and demands that the Network provides him with a private jet to fly over the Canadian border to escape. During their drive, however, Richards manages to get Amelia on side and she decides to cooperate with him. He pretends her handbag is a bomb to force the producers' hands and gets on the plane with Amelia in tow. Once he's on board, though, Dan Killian (via video call) reveals that he knew the bomb was fake all along. In an unexpected move, he acknowledges that Richards is good for ratings and offers him his own show as a Hunter, which would pay him $5 million per season – all he has to do is kill every Hunter on the plane.

Richards predictably turns down the offer, which Killian responds to by telling him that his wife and daughter were killed by Hunters several days ago. A fight ensues on the plane, and Richards kills every Hunter except a now-unmasked McCone, who proves a bit trickier to kill. McCone tells Richards that Killian is tricking him and his family isn't really dead, before Richards stabs him with a shard of glass from the jet's bathroom mirror. With the pilots dead, Richards sends Amelia out of the emergency exit on a parachute with Elton's radical zines in tow, before the plane is hit by a missile.

Richards is presumed dead, but Bradley isn't so sure. He does a breakdown of events on his YouTube channel and, after someone discovers the jet's black box, starts a conspiracy that Richards is still alive.

We then cut to Sheila and Cathy shopping in a grocery store. When Sheila gets to the cashier, she finds that her groceries are already paid for – and the person who picked up the bill has also left her a child's striped sock, just like the one Cathy lost at the start of the movie. Sheila looks outside and sees Richards.

Meanwhile, on the set of The Running Man, Bobby T thinks things have gone too far and walks out, which means Killian has to go out on stage to present the show instead. A riot breaks out among the audience and Richards slips into the studio in the chaos and throws a molotov cocktail at the set. He counts down from three and says 'action,' before shooting Killian with McCone's pistol.

What is The Running Man contest?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Running Man is a televised competition run by the Network, the government-run TV network in a dystopian near-future version of the US. It's one of several dangerous reality TV shows people can enter for life-changing cash prizes at the risk of injury for entertainment – or, in the case of The Running Man, the risk of death. The Running Man has the biggest prize and the biggest risk: on the run from a team of Hunters, contestants win $100 for each hour they evade capture and $100 for every Hunter they kill, and a grand prize of $1 billion if they can keep going for 30 days. If you're caught, though, you're killed – and no one has ever managed to stay alive for the full 30 days (but that doesn't stop Ben Richards from trying).

How does the Network track Running Man contestants?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

As the Network is controlled by the authoritarian government, The Running Man is able to tap into the state's surveillance tools to keep tabs on its contestants, namely facial recognition CCTV cameras. Even if you move out of urban areas, the lampposts at the side of the road are imbued with DNA-tracking abilities, which makes it near-impossible for competitors to move around the country unnoticed. If that wasn't already hard enough, viewers are also encouraged to 'record and report' if they spot a contestant in order to win a cash prize of their own.

Who wins The Running Man?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

No one technically wins this version of The Running Man (or any version, really), but in this season Ben Richards stays alive for the longest amount of time – and he's the only contestant of the three who's still alive at the end of the movie. Jansky dies first, caught by Hunters after stopping at a cafe early on in the contest. Laughlin dies a little later on, but not at the hands of the Hunters – two local kids recognize her from the show and follow her as she speeds away from a group of Hunters to finish the job themselves.

Who is McCone?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Evan McCone, played by Lee Pace, is the masked lead Hunter on The Running Man. Towards the end of the movie, during the climactic showdown on the plane, it's revealed that he used to be a contestant on the show, too, but was offered a job as a Hunter as a way out. This is just after producer Dan Killian offers Richards a similar deal – he says that if Richards gives him a good show by killing every Hunter on the plane, he'll give him his own TV show with a hefty pay check attached. Richards refuses, of course, and kills McCone after a tense sky-high fight.

Does Ben Richards die?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ben Richards doesn't die – although according to the Network, he does. After the fight with McCone on the plane and Amelia's escape, a missile hits the jet and it goes down. In the show's narrative, that marks the end of Ben Richards but, after a civilian finds the plane's black box, a conspiracy grows that he's still alive. Indeed, Richards reappears at the end of the movie to murder Killian – and see his family one last time.

What happens to Ben Richards' family?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Producer Dan Killian tries to manipulate Richards by saying that Hunters broke into Sheila's apartment and killed her and Cathy. However, at the end of the movie we can see that they're still alive and no longer living in poverty thanks to the show's prize money, and Richards reunites with them from afar when he pays for their groceries and returns Cathy's long-lost sock.

Is The Running Man a remake of the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Edgar Wright's The Running Man isn't a remake of the 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Rather, both movies are adaptations of the same source material: Stephen King's 1982 novel (which was originally published under his pseudonym, Richard Bachman). The '80s version is less faithful to the book, but there is a fun Easter egg in the new movie: Schwarzenegger, who played Ben Richards, is the face on the dollar bills.

The Running Man is out now in UK cinemas and arrives in US theaters on November 14.