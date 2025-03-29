New movie from Ex Machina director lands more than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes with reviews calling it "relentless" and "gruelling"

Writer and director Alex Garland maintains his impressive record of checking critics' boxes following the reception of his hard-hitting movie Warfare, which at the time of writing has reached 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the real-life experiences of former U.S. Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, who co-wrote and co-directed the film, Warfare follows in real time a Navy SEAL platoon venturing through insurgent territory and the relentless, nerve-shredding operation that unfolds there. Boasting a star-studded cast that includes Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Will Poulter (The Bear), Joseph Quinn (Fantastic Four), and Noah Centineo (The Recruit), the film has been praised for its immense realism and relentless depiction of soldiers in battle, following on from his already hard-hitting drama, Civil War.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Garland is working in peak form and with dazzling technical command in what’s arguably his best film since his debut, Ex Machina." The Times says, "This is a movie that’s as difficult to watch as it is to forget. It’s a sensory blitz, a percussive nightmare, and a relentless assault on the soul." Meanwhile, MovieWeb says, "Warfare is a nuts-and-bolts account of ferocious combat, bloody, brutal, and terrifying. It is a visceral cinematic experience that will absolutely floor you."

Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

But while the film's visuals might play like an endurance test for some, others have highlighted the movie's plot or lack thereof. EJ Moreno said, "So many elements work, but it almost crumbles under its bare-bones script. It still comes together with some solid craftsmanship and powerful acting." While FandomWire admitted, "Warfare is an interesting experiment — and one that unquestionably has its heart in the right place — but it doesn’t all work."

Minor nitpicks aside, it's another impressive feat for Garland, who still has one more thing to check off his to-do list this year. Arriving on June 20 this year is the long-anticipated sequel, 28 Years Later, which reunites him with 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle, as they venture back to the hellish rage-infected world they introduced us to in 2002. Written by Garland, the film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. Hopes are high that the dynamic duo of a virus-riddled dystopia has delivered the goods once more. As for Warfare, you can get locked and loaded for that on April 11, and during prep time, you can check out our list of the 30 best war movies of all time.