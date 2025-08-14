Mission: Impossible standout Tramell Tillman only got the Final Reckoning script 1 day before filming: "I was shaking in my boots"

Mission: Impossible star Tramell Tillman didn't have very long to get familiar with his lines in The Final Reckoning.

Tillman played Captain Bledsoe in the film, a small but significant role in the movie as a crucial ally of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

"On my first day, I filmed the doughnut-garage scene. I had gotten the script only the day before, and I was shaking in my boots," Tillman told Variety. "I was taken by his [Cruise's] strength, grace, humility and passion. Definitely passion."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning seems to be the final installment in the long-running action franchise, though nothing has been confirmed just yet about the future of Ethan Hunt.

"I don't think this franchise exists without Tom. It's his passion, it’s the first film that he produced. It's his baby, he's been doing it for 30 years," Hayley Atwell, who plays Grace in the movies, told us earlier this year.

"These films, he designs them and builds them based on what he wants to do next, there's no one like him who can do the stunts that he's doing," she added. "There's no one who would want to even attempt to do what he's doing, let alone get the insurance for it."

Outside of Mission: Impossible, Tillman is probably best known for playing Mr. Milchick in Apple TV Plus's Severance. While there's no firm update on season 3 yet, it is confirmed.

