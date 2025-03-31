Helen Mirren doesn't want to see a female James Bond because the character is "born out of profound sexism"

published

The Oscar winner asks for "real stories about extraordinary women" in the espionage world

Helen Mirren has never been a big fan of the James Bond franchise, and she doesn't like the idea of a female version of 007 either. The Oscar-winning actress was asked in a recent interview how she feels about the news that Amazon now has full creative control over James Bond, and Mirren was brutally honest.

"The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn't. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond," she said during an interview with The Standard, where she opposed to the idea of a female Bond.

"The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism. Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they're amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world," Mirren suggested.

The actress might not be a fan of the action saga, but she has high praise for former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, her co-star in the new Paramount Plus crime series MobLand. "I'm a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan. Obviously, he's gorgeous and everything. And I think he's fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you'll ever have the pleasure to work with," she said.

Other past James Bond actors include Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and most recently Daniel Craig, who was last seen in 2021's No Time To Die.

With the beloved franchise now entering a new American era with Amazon, it remains to be seen how female characters keep evolving in the story. It seems unlikely, however, that an actress will take on agent 007 any time soon, as it was recently reported that Amazon is looking to continue the tradition of casting a British man.

Producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal are now in talks to develop a new James Bond movie, although nothing can be made official until the transaction with outgoing producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson is wrapped up.

In the meantime, check out our list of all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.

