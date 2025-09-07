Cillian Murphy is glad he's in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: "I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out'”

Given just how many names are on the cast list for Christopher Nolan's daring adaptation of The Odyssey, it's a surprise that one of his longstanding collaborators, Cillian Murphy, isn't among them. However, after appearing in six of the filmmaker's projects, with their last effort, Oppenheimer, leading to Oscar wins for both actor and director, Murphy has no issue with simply being part of the audience rather than among the talent on screen.

While discussing his upcoming Netflix film, Steve, a conversation regarding the epic Greek adventure starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal came up, and Murphy made his thoughts clear on not getting the call this time around. “I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out,'” Murphy told Variety when discussing the massive new project from his former director. “No, I can’t wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it’s going to be Christopher Nolan," he assured.

Murphy's schedule is already pretty jam-packed, so trying to get in King Odysseus' ten-year voyage home might be a big ask. Besides Steve set for release this year, Murphy will also be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, and is also confirmed to be making an appearance in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is set to arrive on January 16, 2026, and released a new trailer earlier this week.

For now, Murphy will have to wait for The Odyssey just like the rest of us, which he's seemingly fine with. "I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it.” We'll get a look when The Odyssey sets sail on July 17, 2026. Speaking of Nolan, here's our ranking of his works so far, before The Odyssey jumbles things up again.