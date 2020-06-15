Enter the new DCU in Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 nine-page preview

DC has shared an expanded preview/first look at Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 in advance of the series' debut this Tuesday, June 15.

"It’s definitely built on things we did in Justice League, and things from Justice League Dark, Batman/Superman, The Flash and it builds on things from the first Metal and from Doomsday Clock," Snyder told Newsarama earlier this year.

"It not only builds on things you would expect, that had a big impact on the DCU, but also things that we think should have had a bigger impact than they did," the writer continued. "And we’re building something that makes it all make sense - a gigantic, epic crescendo to this era of DC comics that says 'everything you read matters.' That’s the Post-It on my computer right now."

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: DC)

Although delayed slightly by the COVID-19 pandemic and its affect on the comic book distribution channel, Snyder said that the worldwide crisis made this story they'd been working towards for years more poignant - and more important for DC.

"[Death Metal] was always about the DCU suddenly finding itself in a moment of tremendous darkness. The thing that really hit us, as we were writing it, was not how dark it is - it was always going to be dark," Snyder said. "And it’s got a lot of humor in it, just so you know. Just like the first Metal, it’s meant to be a bit of a riot, in a crazy way.

"But what struck us was how reflective the story felt of how we all were experiencing the world right now," the writer continued. "So it became doubly urgent to do it right, and important to do it right. So everybody re-committed to it, on the team and at DC, to make sure that we had enough room, enough tie-ins, enough support, enough pages in each issue. The first issue’s oversized."

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (of 7) goes on sale this Tuesday, June 15.