Elon Musk biopic on the way from Darren Aronofsky and A24

Darren Aronofsky is making an Elon Musk biopic at A24, according to a new report.

Puck first broke the news that the biopic is on the way, though further details on the project are so far very scarce. At the moment, the only concrete information beyond director and studio is that the film will be based on Walter Isaacson's authorized biography (titled Elon Musk).

This isn't the first of Isaacson's biographies to get the movie treatment: his book Steve Jobs was turned into a film starring Michael Fassbender and directed by Danny Boyle.

Per Variety, there was "heated competition" to snap up Isaacson's Musk biography from both filmmakers and studios, though A24 came out on top. The combination of Aronofsky and A24 is certainly an intriguing one – Aronofsky has helmed the likes of Black Swan, The Whale, and Requiem for a Dream, which all venture into the realm of the surreal at times. A24 is also a studio that is no stranger to the unconventional. Perhaps we should expect the unexpected with this particular biopic, then?

As for Musk, he's been in the headlines recently after purchasing Twitter, which he has since renamed X. You may also know of him as the founder and CEO of SpaceX, and the CEO of Tesla. He's officially the world's richest person, too.

There's no casting or release date information for the film just yet, and we may have to wait a little while longer for further updates, considering the project sounds to be in the very early stages.

