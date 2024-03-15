Elden Ring streamer narrowly loses 11-hour permadeath and randomizer challenge run to a pee break and a rare enemy they never expected

An Elden Ring streamer has lost a difficult permadeath challenge run in what's probably the unluckiest way possible, after getting tragically killed during a pee break and losing 11 hours of progress.

The streamer in question is Elajjaz, who's been playing through a randomized version of Elden Ring on Twitch this week with a mod that shuffles around the placements of all the bosses, moves items to different spots, and restarts and re-randomizes the whole thing after every death. Needless to say, it's not a challenge to be taken lightly, as it'd be possible to find a terrifying and notoriously difficult late-game boss like Malenia as your first main fight and get promptly squashed.

Elajjaz was on attempt 14 when the pee tragedy occurred, which in itself is telling of how many runs had already come to a close after various other causes of death. After leaving their character in the Roundtable Hold – a location which, generally speaking, is just full of friendly NPCs and doesn't have any enemies roaming around it – the streamer leaves the room, oblivious to what is about to happen. While Roundtable Hold is usually safe, throughout Elden Ring's story, two NPCs can invade and attack the player there, which is precisely what ended up happening to Elajjaz.

Been working on an Elden Ring Permadeath Randomizer all bosses run!> 11 hours in> Pee break> Teleport to Roundtable for safety so I won't die> Forget invader in Roundtable> Minus 11 hours :) pic.twitter.com/vOGLZNcW20March 14, 2024 See more

Viewers watched on in horror as the invader gradually chipped away the streamer's health bar, spamming messages in the chat in the hopes that Elajjaz would return and see what was happening. Just to make the whole situation even more painful, Elajjaz almost made it back in time to save the run, walking back into the room just seconds after the death. What's worse, the streamer had actually remembered what could potentially happen after leaving the game unattended, but it was just too late.

All in all, though, the streamer didn't seem too deterred and launched straight into the next run, which shows a lot more patience than I think many of us would have in the same situation. It doesn't seem likely that Elajjaz will ever leave for a pee break again without thoroughly checking that the Roundtable Hold is safe, though.

Be sure to check out our recommendations for the 25 best open-world games for more games to get immersed in.