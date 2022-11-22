Elden Ring developer FromSoftware wins Studio of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has claimed the title of Studio of the Year at the Golden Joystick awards 2022.

After going from strength to strength through the launches of Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne, FromSoftware reached new heights this year with the release of Elden Ring in March. The long-anticipated game became an overnight phenomenon, as players poured into The Lands Between in their millions. The game's success has already led to discussions of an entire Elden Ring franchise to come, and fans are eagerly awaiting an oft-rumored DLC drop.

FromSoftware was arguably the biggest name nominated for the Studio of the Year award, but that doesn't mean there wasn't some stiff competition. Also shortlisted were OlliOlli World's Roll7, Return to Monkey Island's Terrible Toybox, Immortality's Half Mermaid, As Dusk Fall's Interior / Night, and Tribute Games, developer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. There's some serious indie pedigree on that list, and falling to FromSoftware is certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

The full list of nominations was as follows:

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc. (Winner)

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

It could be a bumper night for FromSoftware - if the stars align, the studio could be set to walk away with five awards. As well as claiming Studio of the Year, Elden Ring itself has already claimed Best Visual Design. Later in the night, it could also walk away with Best Multiplayer Game. On top of that, it's up for two of the night's most prestigious titles - Critics' Choice Award and the all-important Ultimate Game of the Year Award. It could be a while before we see what's next for FromSoftware, but suffice to say that haul would be very impressive indeed.

Discover the best games of 2022 at the best prices by checking out the Golden Joystick Awards Steam sale page (opens in new tab)