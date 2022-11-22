Elden Ring clinches Best Multiplayer Game award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Elden Ring has won the Best Multiplayer Game award at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

Making it three-for-three across Best Visual Design, Studio of the Year, and now Best Multiplayer Game, FromSoftware's action RPG Elden Ring is so far living up to its critical and commercial billing at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022.

While Elden Ring is enjoyed by many as a solitary experience, summoning a friend or complete stranger to help overcome a particularly difficult boss battle is great fun – as is invading the world of an unsuspecting player and duking it out to the death.

With unprecedented player numbers compared to FromSoftware's previous games, Elden Ring's multiplayer component is always brimming with battles – which is just one of the reasons the game has triumphed here over Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, MultiVersus, Splatoon 3, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The full list of nominees is below:

Elden Ring (winner)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In case you didn't know, Elden Ring has secret fight clubs that offer no end of challenge and spectacle . On those, GamesRadar+'s Joe Donnelly said this earlier this year: "Elden Ring's best fight club location is located in one of its end-game areas: Mountaintops of the Giants. Everything about this spot is top-drawer. It's flat, it's massive, it's a gorgeous Ariandel-like snowy expanse, and, given what you need to have overcome to even arrive in this location, the competition is as worthy as it gets. For me, this fight club epitomises everything that Dark Souls and Elden Ring fight clubs stand for: perseverance, skill, and, most crucially, honour."

