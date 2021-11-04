Lego Baby Yoda and Lego Super Mario drop to their lowest price in these early Black Friday deals

Because schedules are apparently meaningless these days, and sales now start a month in advance, Walmart's early Black Friday Lego deals are here in full force. Everything from Star Wars to brick-based advent calendars have been discounted, and kits like Lego Baby Yoda have hit their lowest ever price . The Lego Super Mario starter set has also tumbled to an all-time low , bringing it down to $48 instead of $60. The same is true of the new Lego Luigi pack that launched earlier in 2021.

You can check out Walmart's full range of advance offers here , but it's worth pointing out that they don't all have the early Black Friday Lego deals label despite being found under the Black Friday section on-site. This makes us think some of those kits may drop in price again between now and Black Friday itself, so it might be worth holding off unless the item in question has had a big reduction or is particularly popular. You never know, it could receive an even bigger price cut during this year's Black Friday Lego deals (cross your fingers, everyone).

As for other deals to prioritise, we'd recommend the various Lego advent calendar price cuts (featuring minifigures and accessories instead of chocolate). These usually vanish by the time we reach Black Friday itself, so picking up something like the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar, or Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar (all priced at $31.99 instead of $40) will help avoid disappointment later on.

Today's best early Black Friday Lego deals

Image Lego Baby Yoda (The Child) | $80 $64 at Walmart

Save 20% - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Baby Yoda kit (well, minus a single cent) so it's worth pouncing on. Because this one's sure to be a hit over Christmas and may become harder to find in the weeks ahead, getting it while you can isn't a bad idea. Speaking of which, it's the same price at Amazon, too. View Deal

Image Lego Super Mario Starter Set | $60 $47.99 at Walmart

Save 20% - It's rare to see the Super Mario starter set drop down to this price point. In fact, this is the historic lowest price that it's ever been. That makes Walmart's early Black Friday offer well worth considering, especially because this kit is sure to be popular again during the Holiday season. Don't worry if it sells out at Walmart, though - it's been reduced at Amazon as well. View Deal

Image Lego Classic Bricks and Animals | $58 $29 at Walmart

Save 50% - The old-school booster set is getting a massive saving for Walmart's early Black Friday Lego deals, and it's fallen by half. Stuffed with 1,500 pieces, it's perfect for anyone wanting to bulk out their collection with extra bricks for freestyle projects. More importantly, it does have a Black Friday label so shouldn't be discounted any further. View Deal

There are plenty more gift-worthy offers on the way, so keep an eye on our guide to the upcoming Black Friday board game deals and Black Friday gaming deals as we approach the end of November.