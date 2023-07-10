EA Sports FC 24 cover reveal gets mercilessly roasted for its uncanny face renders

The EA Sports FC 24 cover has been revealed and it's pretty much just getting memed to death.

The picture will be on the front of the FC 24 Ultimate Edition, and it packs in a bunch of popular soccer stars from different generations in a group setting. But unfortunately, the longer you look at the picture the more you'll become drawn to the rather unsettling appearance of the sports stars' faces.

A lot of reactions are comparing the facial renderings to old PS1 or PS2 games, but I wonder if it could be the exact opposite. Are the faces rendered so faithfully to the actual people, while still not being quite photorealistic, that they take on a certain uncanny valley effect, almost like those weirdly realistic wax figures of celebrities? You be the judge:

(Image credit: EA)

Yeah, the more I ponder the question, the more I'm convinced these faces are actually just a bit shoddy looking, especially for a cover shot! While there are plenty of FIFA fans who could apparently care less about the visual fidelity of the soccer stars, the reaction from the community largely consists of memes, some taking aim directly at the game's version of certain players, and others just poking fun at the scene in general.

Pirlo has seen some shit man 😭😭🤣 https://t.co/nPI4h46h48 pic.twitter.com/ubBm41wEkDJuly 10, 2023 See more

What have they done to Saka ☠️☠️ https://t.co/AuQ8a419yT pic.twitter.com/Uno94eUuZIJuly 10, 2023 See more

"What do you think?"ME: pic.twitter.com/gO2DLlOMm1July 10, 2023 See more

pic.twitter.com/GSQYpZN4i7July 10, 2023 See more

Even Domino's Pizza UK got in on the fun with this admitted banger of a joke:

Like you ordered some great players off WishJuly 10, 2023 See more

FC 24 is of course EA Sports' replacement for FIFA, and once you've had enough of the memes, you can check out the first trailer here, showing the same group of players looking much more normal both in the locker room and on the field. The game launches on September 29.

