EA disables in-game adverts in UFC 4 after fan backlash

EA has reversed a decision to run in-game advertisements in UFC 4 after a fan backlash flooded the company's social media channels and subreddit.

A clip captured by a fan shows an advertisement for an Amazon TV show flash up twice during an in-game replay, and then again at the bottom of the screen, prompting EA to u-turn the decision and "apologise for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced".

"EA decided to add full-on commercials in the middle of gameplay in a $60 game a month after it's release so it wasn't talked about in reviews," the poster said.

"I wouldn't mind the commercials if it was a free-to-play game," said one unhappy player . "But the full retail price plus being bombarded with advertisements is a real slap in the face. If it was just on the octagon canvas then it would actually be pretty cool. Or if it was a little trailer in the corner of the screen for five seconds."

"Earlier this week, the team turned on ad placements in EA SPORTS UFC 4 that appeared during the “Replay” moments in gameplay," EA said in a press statement that was also shared on Reddit (thanks, Eurogamer). This type of advertising inventory is not new to the UFC franchise, though we have typically reserved displaying ads to specific main menu tiles or Octagon logo placement.

"It is abundantly clear from your feedback that integrating ads into the Replay and overlay experience is not welcome. The advertisements have been disabled by the team and we apologize for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced.

"We realize that this should have been communicated with players ahead of time and that's on us. We want to make sure our players have the best possible experience playing EA SPORTS UFC 4, so ad integration in the Replay and overlay experience will not be reappearing in the future. Thank you for your continued feedback on EA SPORTS UFC 4."

"That the ground game still feels so unsatisfying four games in just isn’t good enough," we said in GamesRadar's review of UFC 4 . "Throw in distracting frame rate dips and an erratic camera that’s as jittery as McGregor after six pints of Guinness, and there’s plenty for UFC 5 to try and improve on.

"Still, those screen-rattling strikes really are special. Now, if you don’t mind, me and Braun The Beef are going to try and punch the memories of 2020 into the abyss."