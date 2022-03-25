Dying Light 2 is getting New Game Plus and a photo mode "very soon"

Dying Light 2 will be adding New Game Plus and a photo mode "very soon".

Speaking to Game Informer about Techland's future plans for Dying Light 2, lead game designer Tymon Smektała revealed some of the recurring requests the studio has gotten from fans.

The most requested features include New Game Plus, a photo mode and extra difficulty tiers. Addressing these requests, Smektała says, "Those are definitely things that are on the table currently and that are being worked on."

Smektała didn't confirm any details other than that the content is in development, but they did add that fans won't have to wait very long for these new additions. "I don't want to go into too many specifics here…but very soon, people will start seeing those things being added in one form or another into the game."

And it looks like there is plenty more zombie-slaying ahead as Techland recently revealed a five-year roadmap for Dying Light 2. Smektała is excited to see fans' reaction to the game's upcoming DLC, which they describe as "quite unique."

"Some of it is us betting on ideas that are maybe a little out of the box. We'll see what the community thinks, but I'm feeling really positive about it," Smektała says.

These echo previous comments made by the developer when they said fans should "expect the unexpected" with Dying Light 2 DLC.

The first year of added content will expand both the game's single-player element and online play. But Smektała has confirmed that the team isn't expanding the narrative past the end of the main game just yet. Instead, the story DLC happens "sideways to the main events."

"At some point, we will actually start adding to the events that happened at the end of the game," Smektała explains. "We have some ideas. On paper, as they are implemented right now, it seems promising, but definitely, this will be a challenge."

